Thane: Water supply to be suspended in several areas on May 26; details inside

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a planned 24-hour water supply suspension in various areas of Thane on Friday, May 26, to facilitate maintenance and repair works. The maintenance activities will primarily focus on the repair of the main water channel and the replacement of valves at Saket Bridge.

Areas where water supply will be suspended

The affected areas include Ghodbunder Road, as well as Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Thane Central jail premises, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomjee township, Indira Nagar, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall, Mumbra, and Kalwa. Once the maintenance is complete and the supply is restored, residents can expect low-pressure water supply for the following one to two days, according to Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner of TMC.

Furthermore, TMC will implement a water cut in Kopri, Thane East, on Thursday, from 9 am to 9 pm, as the relocation of the 500 mm diameter main water distribution channel is underway at Dhobi Ghat in Kopri. This water cut will affect the supply in Dhobi Ghat and Kanhaiya Nagar areas.

Salvi emphasised the need for citizens to store an adequate amount of water for their regular use during this period and to avoid any wastage. The water supply is expected to return to normal by Monday.

Usarghar to be affected due to leakage

In the Diva ward of Thane, water supply is facilitated through the main 500 mm water pipeline at Nilje. However, due to a reported leakage at the Usarghar railway culvert in the Palava city compound, an eight-hour shutdown will be imposed from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday. This leakage has resulted in low-pressure water supply in the affected area. Once the leakage is resolved, water-related complaints in areas such as Agasan, Baitewade, Ganesh Nagar, Bedekar Nagar, Mhasoba Nagar, Shanti Nagar, B.R. Nagar, Mundra Devi Colony, Sabe Village, and Diva West will be addressed.

