Thane: Vasind Station Gets New Foot Overbridge For Better Commute; Photos Surface |

Thane: Vasind Railway Station has witnessed a significant improvement in its infrastructure with the completion of a 6-meter wide Foot Overbridge (FOB) extension by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The newly constructed FOB, spanning 30 meters in length, now seamlessly connects the UP line ( towards CSMT) Platform from the East side circulating area. The cost of the FOB is Rs 2.16 crore.

"The work of FOB completed on January 18, 2024, holds promise for enhanced commuter safety and accessibility. The primary objective of the FOB extension is to curtail trespassing and provide a secure and efficient pathway for passengers accessing Vasind Station from the East side," said an officials.

"The completion of this project is expected to have a positive impact on the overall safety and convenience for commuters, addressing concerns related to unauthorized crossings. The FOB extension is set to play a crucial role in streamlining the daily commute for residents and travelers utilizing Vasind Railway Station" further added officials.

"The successful execution of this infrastructure upgrade underscores MRVC's commitment to enhancing railway facilities, contributing to a safer and more efficient transportation network in the region. Commuters can now look forward to an improved travel experience with the inauguration of this crucial Foot Overbridge extension at Vasind Railway Station" Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC.