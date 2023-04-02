 Thane: Valuables worth ₹2 lakh stolen from a temple in Titwala
The incident took place in Titwala on Thursday night

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
Thane: Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from a temple in Titwala | representative pic

Thane: An unidentified person allegedly entered the storeroom of a temple and ran away with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. The incident took place in Titwala on Thursday night informed the police officer on Saturday.

Jitendra Thakur, senior police inspector, at Kalyan taluka police station said, "As per the complaint received from the temple officials the incident took place on Thursday night. The accused broke into the storeroom of the temple and stole valuables from a temple and they also robbed a few houses in the locality."

Thakur added, "The accused movement was captured in the CCTV outside the temple but the accused have also stolen the CCTV equipment from the premises. We are taking the help of the localities residing near the temple and further investigating the case."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Rs 20K and CCTV cameras theft from temple in Kamothe
