Thane: UMC to install dead animal incinerator machine near Ulhasnagar 3

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Nagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), faced with a space crunch for disposal of carcasses, inaugurated a dead animal incenaration machine on Monday, February 27. UMC deputy commissioner Dr.Subhash Jadhav along with other officials inaugurated the machine. The animal incinerator machine is bought at Rs 98 lakhs under the government National Clean Air Program (NCAP) fund. The Bhoomi Pujan for the construction to place the machine took place on Monday at Ulhasnagar 3, Shanti Nagar STP.

Vinod Kene, chief sanitation inspector of the UMC, said, "No matter what caste or religion ones follow, but everyone have deep faith in cows, goats, dogs, donkeys, pigs and birds and as long as they are alive, they are useful to us. After they die, we throw them on the street or into the dustbin and later those dead animals are brought and thrown in the dumping ground. After the decomposition of animals, their burning along with garbage creates a cycle of terrible stench and environmental hazard."

Kene said, "We thought that arrangements should be made for proper cremation of the dead animal bodies by the UMC administration. The animals after their death should be cremated with respect. I took the issue seriously and ordered the sanitation workers to dig a pit and bury the dead animals in it until unless the dead animal incinerator machine is not installed at the facility on the UMC's own land at Ulhasnagar 3 Shanti Nagar STP.

"On Monday the bhoomi Pujan of construction site and also the inauguration of incinerator machine for small and large animals took place in presence of UMC officials, social activists and also scribes. The dead animal incinerator machine will be installed which will be first in Thane district and the animals will be cremated using electricity and gas. We will be using electric more in order to curb pollution. Within two months, the services will start and we will decide the charges. We will also come up with the contact numbers, so that anyone who notices dead animals should contact us. Apart from stray dogs and other animals, even the private party can use the facilities" said Kene.