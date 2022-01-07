Thane: UMC takes action against Kenya returned family for violating Covid norms

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has registered a case against a family of Kenya returnees for violating Covid-19 norms. Upon their return, the authorities had asked them to undergo Covid testing and remain in home quarantine. However, the family went for a tour to Amritsar and Kashmir. Later, three of them were found to have tested positive for Omicron.

Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Vithalwadi police station confirmed that a case had been registered against one of the family members on a complaint from the municipal authorities.

The Vitthalwadi police have registered a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

According to UMC officials, the family of Pitambar Kalyani and three others came to Ulhasnagar from Kenya on December 17. “A team of officials from the health department reached their residence and carried out a swab test on December 22. However, even before getting the reports of the test, the four members of the family went on a tour to Amritsar and Kashmir. On December 23, after the test reports came positive, the authorities informed them to follow Covid restrictions and stay in home quarantine. But they kept roaming across different states, spreading the virus,” said an official from the UMC.

Yuvraj Badane, public relations officer, UMC, confirmed the action taken against the family and said, “The family tested positive for Covid-19, with three of them found Omicron-positive. We took action against them for violating the Covid-19 rules and guidelines imposed by the authorities and the government,” added Badane, stating that travel restrictions had been imposed on international travellers, especially from ‘at risk’ countries in Africa and they had to mandatorily home-quarantine.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:26 PM IST