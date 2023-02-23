Thane: UMC ad warns jobs aspirants to stay away from fake vacancy messages on social media

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) | Photo: Representative Image

The messages about the recruitment of 25,000 posts in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) and the salary in the range of ₹50,000 to 60,000 was doing rounds on the social media from last few days.

The UMC officials on Wednesday came up with the advertisement giving clarification that there are no vacancies and the job aspirants should not fall prey to such fake social media messages.

The senior officer from UMC said that the advertisement has been placed by us to avoid any kind of fraud.

Read Also Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments in vicinity of Mahakal Mandir

Fake messages circulated on social media

Ashok Naikwade, deputy commissioner of UMC said, "For the past few days messages were being circulated on social media that large numbers of recruitment drive was going on in the UMC. The messages were about recruitment of 25,000 posts in UMC with a , salary range of ₹50,000 to 60,000.

"The messages also included the name of a website. After that, inquiries were started from aspirants in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Many had started their movement for jobs through brokers."

Naikwade further added, "We also received information that some aspirants had filled the application form and the reason the UMC has decided to come up with the advertisement so that the general public does not fall prey to any rumors and financial fraud. The advertisement was being given under the name of website www.sikhosikhao.in/Ulhasnagar-mahanagar-bharati."

Read Also Thane: UMC gives target of Rs 100 Cr property tax recovery in 2 months to officials

Mumbai Police informed about fake messages

"We have informed the local police about the matter so that no one gets cheated. The total number of employees in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation is 3 thousand 253. Therefore, 25 thousand recruitment is impossible and we have also appealed that the citizens should not fall victim to any such fake messages," added Naikwade.

Jamir Lengerekar, additional commissioner, UMC said, "For the past few days, messages regarding job recruitment were circulating on social media. Due to the fact that the citizens may be cheated, the administration has alerted them by issuing an advertisement."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)