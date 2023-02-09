Thane: UMC gives target of Rs 100 Cr property tax recovery in 2 months to officials | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Aziz Shaikh has given a target of recovery of Rs 100 crores in coming two months to the officials of property tax department. The UMC chief has appealed the citizens to pay the property tax and have also signalled the confiscation of property of defaulters.

The collection of property tax is the main source of income of the municipal corporation and the UMC property tax collection was only Rs 35 crore in the last 10 months.

Abhay Yojana

The UMC commissioner Aziz Shaikh implemented Abhay Yojana during Diwali festival to recover property tax of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, but citizens did not respond to Abhay Yojana.

The Ulhasnagar civic body property tax department recovered only Rs 35 crore till the end of January 2023 and the reason UMC chief Aziz Shaikh took an aggressive stance.

UMC chief Aziz Shaikh informed, "The total arrears of the property tax department is more than 550 crores and the current property tax bill is 110 crores. Also, a list of large defaulters has been made and the instructions has been given to take action against them."

Shashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, "Due to delay in distribution of property tax bills property tax collection is said to be unsatisfactory. Also, transfer of some property tax department officials to other department and appointment of clerical staff for the collection of property tax was the reason for less property tax collection."

Dayama further added, "The total arrears of the municipal property tax department is more than 550 crores and the commissioner has given the department a target of recovery of 100 crores in the next two months. Now the question arise here is will the property tax department officials will be able to achieve the target set by the UMC chief."