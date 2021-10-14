e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Thane: Ulhasnagar police receive bomb hoax email, investigation on to trace accused

Faisal Tandel
Representational image

Ulhasnagar: A hoax email about a bomb being placed on Wednesday evening alerted Ulhasnagar police. After hours of search operation, bomb squad found it to be fake. The police with the help of Thane cyber cell police are trying to trace the unknown person who sent the mail.

According to the police, on October 13, evening the email was received in the office of Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar.

The email from an unknown email id described a bomb kept in Gol Maidan and two halls nearby. "Soon after the mail the Ulhasnagar police got alerted to reach the spot along with the bomb squad team.

Assistant commissioner of police, Motichand Rathod along with senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station, Rajendra Kadam and staff carried out the search operation in the gol maidaan and Heera marriage hall and Nirankari hall. Till late 12am the team carried out search ops to find nothing from the spot," said a police officer from Ulhasnagar on condition of anonymity.

The police carried out a search operation for almost 5 to 6 hours, putting their lives at risk. "After the email, we carried out a search and found nothing at the spot. With the help of the cyber cell of Thane police we are trying to trace the person who has sent the email. Action will be taken against the unknown person for making hoax mail," said Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar Division.

Thane: Tanker spills oil after hitting on divider on Ghodbunder road, leads to massive traffic jam

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:49 PM IST
