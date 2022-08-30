Thane: Two-yr jail for biker who rammed, seriously injured traffic cop | Pixabay

A Kalyan district and sessions court on Monday sentenced a two-wheeler rider to two years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for deliberately hitting a traffic police official while he was on duty nine years ago. Judge Shaukat Gorwade also directed that the accused, Ajit Namdev Thackeray, will have to spend an additional one month in prison if the fine amount is not paid.



The government advocate, Sachin Kulkarni, observed the work of the court while police constables Eknath Tayde and Sadanand Mhatre of Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan acted as presenting officers between the court and the police station. Tayde played an important role in presenting important documents to the court from the day of the incidents.



Tayde said, "Thackeray was trying to move ahead while ignoring the traffic rules and was speeding. When the traffic policeman tried to stop him, Thackeray rammed the two-wheeler into him. The policeman was seriously injured due to the impact and fell down but managed to memorise the vehicle number of the accused."



Tayde added that Thackeray fled after the incident but the police managed to trace him using his vehicle number and a complaint was filed at the Bazarpeth police station. The case has been going on in the Kalyan District Court for the last nine years.