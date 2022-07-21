e-Paper Get App

Thane: Two women rescued from flesh trade; female agent held

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police’s crime branch near a mall took the action on Tuesday evening, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Unsplash

Police have rescued two women, who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade, arrested a female agent who was part of the prostitution racket from Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police’s crime branch near a mall took the action on Tuesday evening, he said.

“Acting on a tip-off that some women were being pushed into flesh trade, a police personnel acted as a decoy and later arrested the woman agent at Kapurbawdi locality,” senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the AHTC said.

The police rescued two women, he said, adding that a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act were registered against them.

HomeMumbaiThane: Two women rescued from flesh trade; female agent held

RECENT STORIES

Political storm in Rajasthan after saint attempts self-immolation over illegal mining

Political storm in Rajasthan after saint attempts self-immolation over illegal mining

National Herald case: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appears before ED

National Herald case: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi appears before ED

National Herald case: Priyanka seeks ED's permission to assist ailing Sonia Gandhi

National Herald case: Priyanka seeks ED's permission to assist ailing Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai updates: City police arrest two for swindling old man of Rs 22 lakh

Mumbai updates: City police arrest two for swindling old man of Rs 22 lakh

Presidential elections: Counting starts to elect India's 15th President

Presidential elections: Counting starts to elect India's 15th President