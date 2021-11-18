Thane: Two held with Ambergris worth Rs 2 crore

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of Ambergris or vomit of whale worth Rs 2 crore in Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near a hotel in Wagle Estate area on November 13 and nabbed the two accused who had allegedly come there to sell the banned substance, said Jayant Bajbale, assistant commissioner of police Wagle Estate.

A search was carried out and it was found that the accused Mayur More, 31 and Pradeep More, 34, were carrying over 2 kg of Ambergris, worth Rs 2 crore, in a bag, the official said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act has been registered against the accused with the Srinagar police station, he said.

Further probe is underway to ascertain how and from where the accused sourced the banned substance, the official added.

The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:12 AM IST