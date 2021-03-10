Thane: Two held for supplying 12 kg ganja from Telangana

Thane's crime unit nabbed two accused with 12 kg Ganja, which were illegally supplied in the city from Telanagana state. The duo with the Ganja were caught at the castle mill area of Thane, following the tip-off.
"Anil Narayan Tappanil, 28 and Subhash Ramchandrayya Gurugulla, 43, both hail from Sangareddy district of Telangana and were caught on March 9, following the information from the source. Both were taken into the custody after laying a trap near a bus stop at Castlemill area in Thane," said an official from Thane crime branch unit-1.
Both the accused had arrived with around 12 kg Ganja to illegally sale in the market. The case has been registered against them under sections 8 (C), 20(B), and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Both the accused were produced in the court, where they have been announced a police remand till March 13, informed official from Thane Thane crime branch.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)