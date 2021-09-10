Thane: Two held for killing employer, burying body

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting, killing their 47-year-old employer and burying his body in Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The body of the victim Hanumant Shelke, a painting contractor, was recovered from Kolshet area of the city during the day, deputy commissioner of police Zone V (Wagle Estate), Dr Vinay Rathod said.

The victim went missing on September 1, and based on a complaint lodged by his relatives, a case of missing person was registered, the official said.

On September 6, one of his business partners received a ransom call for Rs 15 lakh, and the charges of kidnapping were added to the case, he said.

Based on technical inputs, the police on Wednesday arrested Shiva Ramlal Verma (24) and Suraj Sriram Verma (22), who were the victim's employees, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed that they had killed the victim along with three others and buried his body in Kolshet, Khacha Gaon, he said, adding that the killing was a fallout of a monetary dispute.

The accused had also allegedly stolen Rs 10,000 and gold ornaments from the victim's person, the official said.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Woman constable held for giving contract to kill another constable

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:42 AM IST