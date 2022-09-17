Thane: Two drowned in separate incidents

Representative Image |

Thane: Two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a civic official said.

A man fell into a 'nullah' (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later, he said.