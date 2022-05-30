Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: The two container overturned at early morning 4:30 am on Monday, May 30 near Kumar Company in Gaimukh Village at Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West). Oil were spread on the road just jamming the traffic on both the routes for at least two hours.

According to the complaint received in the Disaster Management Room on Monday, May 30 at around 04:30 am near Gaimukh Village, two container truck drivers lost control of their vehicles and both the containers overturned and oil fell on the road.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, "Soon after receiving the call the disaster management personnel along with two 108 ambulances and doctors, Kasarawadwali police personnel, Gaimukh traffic police personnel and 2 hydra machines reached the spot."

Sawant further added, "The vehicle involved in the accident was container of Tata Company bearing numberplate RJ 14 CH 4477 coming from Ghodbunder Road to Thane and the owner of it is M Best Roadways Company and driver Vakil Khan run the container from route which is Delhi to Nava Sheva.

"The container driver Vakil Khan was slightly injured and he was taken to the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa was discharged from the hospital with first aid.

"The other vehicle involved in accident was container of Ashok Leyland Company coming from Thane to Ghodbunder Road bearing numberplate NL 01AD 3118 owner unknown and the driver Dharmendra Shukla & his assistant Ajay Kumar run it from route Nava Sheva to Surat.

"The container was containing about 25 ton chemical drum. The container driver Dharmendra Shukla (30) got severe injury to right hand and his assistant Ajay Kumar (42) got Head and back injuries. Both driver and his assistant has been admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa for treatment."

Sawant added, "With the help of two Hydra machines, the wrecked container has been moved to the side of the road, and with the help of disaster management personnel the oil has been dumped on the road and Ghodbunder - Thane Road have now been cleared for all vehicles."