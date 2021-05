A 12-year-old boy trying to get back a ball from under a garbage truck was crushed to death when the driver of the vehicle reversed it suddenly in Dombivali township in Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 PM when the boy, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, was playing outside his house, an official said.

Police have booked a case for rash driving and arrested the 21-year-old driver of the truck, which was deployed by the local civic body for collecting garbage.