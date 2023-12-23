Thane Triple Murder Case: Accused Amit Bagdi Nabbed In Haryana Being Transported To Thane For Questioning

Amit Bagdi Nabbed In Haryana | FPJ

Two days after a man allegedly killed his wife, and two children in Thane, the manhunt for the accused has now come to an end. Thane Crime Branch Unit V apprehended Amit Bagdi (29) in Haryana, the primary suspect in the Kasarvadvali triple murder case.

The accused has been absconding since Thursday, 21st December when he brutally murdered his wife, Bhavna Bagdi (24), along with his daughter, Khushi Bagdi (6), and son, Ankush Bagdi (8).

32 hours of chase comes to an end

After almost 32 hours of relentless efforts to hunt for the accuse, the Kasarvadavli police finally nabbed the killer. The police had deployed four teams to track him down and were also monitoring his bank accounts for transactions. DCP (Zone 5) Amar Singh Jadhav said that it was difficult to track down Amit as he didn’t possess a mobile phone when he fled. He further said that they are waiting for the the post mortem procedures of the victims to complete.

Amit Bagdi accused of killing his wife and children

Amit Bagdi allegedly killed his wife and his two children with a cricket bat in Maharashtra's Thane on December 21.

Officials said that the accused was a habitual drinker, often leading to conflicts with his wife. Frustrated with Amit's behaviour, his wife, along with their children, left the house and took shelter at a relative's place. Three days ago, the accused visited his wife and children and had been staying with them since then.

Relative Vikas Bagdi registers complaint

On Thursday morning, their relative, Vikas Bagdi, who lived alone, left for his housekeeping job at 7 am. Returning home around 11:30 am, Vikas found the mother and her two children dead. A wooden cricket bat was found near their bodies, prompting him to inform the police.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Accused being brought to Thane for questioning

Media reports said that Amit has been apprehended by Crime Branch Unit V in his hometown of Haryana and is currently being transported back to Thane for interrogation. Further questioning will unveil the motive behind the murder.