Thane Crime: Four Teens Booked For Murder Bid

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against four teenage boys for allegedly attempting to kill a 16-year-old student after a quarrel with him in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, in the age group of 16 to 17 years, had a fight with the victim sometime back, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

On Monday, they caught hold of the victim under a tree at Roshan Baugh in Bhiwandi area and allegedly beat him up severely.

One of the accused also attacked his neck with a knife, injuring the victim, as per the FIR. The victim has been hospitalised, the police said. Based on his complaint, offences have been registered against the four accused.