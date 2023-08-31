Thane: Murder Of Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Activist Raises Question On Law & Order Situation In The City

Thane: The brutal murder of an activist of the Shiv Sena led by Chief minister Eknath Shinde and that too on his home turf, Thane, has once again focussed attention on the sharply deteriorating law and order situation in the city. The murder of Akash Thube, an active member of the Shiv Sena and a staunch supporter of Shinde on August 29, has once again exposed the failure of the Thane police led by commissioner Jaijeet Singh. On Thursday, the police detained three persons on the suspicion of murdering Thube with a sharp weapon and trying to burn his body following a financial dispute.

Opposition parties demand Singh's resignation

A few weeks ago the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP and other parties had demanded the transfer of Singh for his alleged failure to stem the rot in the police force. They had demanded the immediate transfer of Singh, who had already completed his two-year term. This demand was made following the brutal attack on a woman activist of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the police's failure to register an FIR immediately. More recently, the police promptly registered an FIR against a local BJP leader Nandu Joshi following an allegation by the wife of a police officer. The local BJP unit was furious over the promptness with which the Thane police registered the FIR against its leader even as they dilly dally registering FIRs in serious cases. Singh apparently enjoys the support of CM Shinde and that is the reason why he is not being moved out even though the home portfolio is with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP.

Shiv Sena cadres have urged Shinde to take stern action

Thube was a resident of Vasant Vihar area. He was attacked on August 29 and killed with a sharp weapon at the residence of one of the accused Gurunath Jadhav, the police alleged.

Senior inspector of Chitalsar police station, Girish Gode said the accused, identified as Gurunath Kakdya Jadhav (27), Karan Anil Sawra (24) and Prashant, alias Babu Maruti Jabar (21), have been detained. The sensational murder has sent shockwaves through the local Shiv Sena unit and the cadres have urged Shinde to take tough action.

