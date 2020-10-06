Thane: Trio arrested for attacking excise duty officials in Kalyan

Thane: Kalyan police arrests trio for attacking excise duty officials while taking action on vehicle carrying country-made liquor on Monday.

"Following the tipoff about a four-wheeler illegally carrying country liquor, the excise officials led the trap at Chinchpada area of Kalyan, on Monday late night hours. Following the inspection of the car, the driver was taken into custody. The officials along with the driver was attacked by 8-10 unknown accused while heading towards the excise office in Kalyan," said a police official from Kalyan.

According to the officials, the accused attacked four officers from the Kalyan excise department with iron and wooden rods.

"Fiolly the attack, the accused fled away after threatening them, however, the injured officers still managed to nab three of the accused who attacked them, while others fled from the spot. In this, along with Kalyan's excise officer Sunil Kanse, the other three officers are being injured, due to the attack," informed official.

A case has been registered against all the accused at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan. Further investigation is on.