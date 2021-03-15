Thane: Traffic movement between Mumbra and Kharegaon to be diverted on March 21 - Check new routes here

Thane: The traffic movement between Mumbra to Kharegaon in Kalwa will be closed and diverted to different routes on March 21 for the ongoing construction work Thane-Diva railway line.
The launching process of the bridge to connect the Thane-Diva railway line; consists of 80 metres long, 6 metres wide with a height of 11 metres and with a weight of 355 tonnes.
"The launching process will be carried for 24 hours on March 21 affecting the traffic moving through Mumbra bypass. Therefore, the traffic movement between Mumbra bypass and Kharegaon in Kalwa will be diverted on various routes," said traffic official, from Thane.
"The diverted route includes the heavy vehicles plying towards JNPT-Mumbra bypass-Thane rural will be diverted to Kalamboli circle to Taloja MIDC; from Mumbra bypass towards Gujarat will diverted to Mahape route; Ghodbunder road towards Mumbra bypass will be diverted to Majiwada-Cadbury junction-Anand Nagar. From Nashik towards Mumbra bypass traffic will be diverted to Kopri bridge-Airoli-Rabale route," informed official.
"The other light-weighted vehicles plying through Mumbra bypass on both the directions will be diverted to Taloja-Kalyan route, Nashik-Padgha- Kalyan route and Saket bridge- Kalwa creek," added the official.
