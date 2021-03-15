Thane: Traffic movement between Mumbra and Kharegaon to be diverted on March 21 - Check new routes here

Thane: The traffic movement between Mumbra to Kharegaon in Kalwa will be closed and diverted to different routes on March 21 for the ongoing construction work Thane-Diva railway line.

The launching process of the bridge to connect the Thane-Diva railway line; consists of 80 metres long, 6 metres wide with a height of 11 metres and with a weight of 355 tonnes.

"The launching process will be carried for 24 hours on March 21 affecting the traffic moving through Mumbra bypass. Therefore, the traffic movement between Mumbra bypass and Kharegaon in Kalwa will be diverted on various routes," said traffic official, from Thane.