Thane: Traffic congestion in the city worsens due to rise in the number of vehicles

There are huge traffic snarls on the service roads, station and market area of Thane due to a rise in the number of vehicles on the streets and lack of parking lots are adding to the woes, said officials.

According to the RTO officials from Thane the population of Thane has increased and so have the number of vehicles. Currently, Thane has a population of around 25 lakh citizens.

"At present the number of vehicles in Thane has risen to 22.17 lakh. Among these are 12.82 lakh two vehicles and 4.49 lakh four wheelers. The effect on the same can be seen on traffic situation in the city," said the traffic official.

The service roads on Ghodbunder area of Thane, Gokhale road, Naupada, Ram Marukti road, Bramhand and market places close to Thane station area sees huge traffic congestions, especially during peak hours.

"More than two wheelers, the lack of parking space for four wheelers leads to traffic snarls, as these vehicles parked aside the roads covers maximum space, causing obstacle to the moving traffic," added the official.

However, the action against these vehicles is regularly carried by the traffic team and towing vehicles, along with the fines, under the Motor Vehicle Act.