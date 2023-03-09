Thane: TMT AC bus fares slashed; check the new ticket prices here | File Photo

Thane: In a move to encourage more commuters to use AC buses, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)’s transport wings TMT has slashed its fare by up to 40-50 percent.

The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday announced that the revised fares will be applicable to both the newly inducted electric power AC buses and the Volvo services. Also the count of the daily passenger in TMT buses will increase after the revision in the fares.

As per the TMT revised rates the commuters will need to pay ₹10 instead of ₹20 for the first two kilometres while they will have to pay only ₹65 from ₹105 as a maximum fare.

Aim is to make journey comfortable at a low rate

Bangar said: "In order to increase the number of commuters traveling by the TMT AC buses, the minimum fares for the buses has been slashed to ₹ 10 instead of ₹20 for the first two kilometres, while the maximum fare has been slashed from ₹105 to ₹65. The move will help to make the journey of commuters comfortable at a low rate."

"Soon 123 electric buses will be added to the fleet of TMT in order to reduce pollution in the city. 71 air-conditioned buses which include 45 standard buses and 16 midi buses. While 52 general buses including 10 standard buses and 42 midi buses will be introduced in a phased manner" informed Bangar.

Bangar also said that the emphasis will be to focus on increasing bus services in more congested routes. Also the policy changes will be made in such a way that the commuters will be encouraged to use the TMT bus services more.

Check revised fares: