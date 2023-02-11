e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions

Thane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions

The TMC chief Bangar through this action has given a message to the assistant commissioners of all other ward committees that if action will not be initiated against illegal constructions then same action will be taken against them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation | File pic
Follow us on

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday, February 10 suspended the assistant commissioner Farooq Shaikh of Diva ward for delaying action against the illegal constructions by land mafias in Diva area.

The TMC chief Bangar through this action has given a message to the assistant commissioners of all other ward committees that if action will not be initiated against illegal constructions then same action will be taken against them.

TMC under fire for illegal constructions

Earlier the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party MLA Jitendra Awhad criticised the TMC administration for the illegal constructions in TMC jurisdiction and demanded action on it. Soon after the demand the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar had given order to all the assistant commissioners to take action against illegal constructions and also given instructions to take action following all the state government procedures.

Read Also
Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa
article-image

Lack of materials, manpower

Some assistant commissioners complained to the TMC chief that the action would not be possible due to non-availability of materials, manpower and police forces required for the action. Soon after the complaint Bangar provided all the assistant commissioners with required manpower, materials and police forces.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC chief said, " Even after providing all the assistance the assistant commissioner Farooq Shaikh of Diva ward was delaying to take action on illegal constructions and it was brough to my notice that Shaikh was only taking action just for a show and the reason the suspension action was taken against him."

Read Also
Thane: TMC campaign to screen 1,50,000 children under 'Aware Parents, Healthy Children' campaign
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Ulwe resident, seeking loan for son’s education, loses ₹7.8 lakh to cyber fraudster

Navi Mumbai: Ulwe resident, seeking loan for son’s education, loses ₹7.8 lakh to cyber fraudster

Mumbai: BMC to open new swimming pools from March 15 in Malad, Dahisar

Mumbai: BMC to open new swimming pools from March 15 in Malad, Dahisar

Mumbai: MahaRERA offers exit option to realtors, but with conditions

Mumbai: MahaRERA offers exit option to realtors, but with conditions

Thane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions

Thane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions

Navi Mumbai: Amid rise in cybercrimes, authorities to set up cyber cell in every police station

Navi Mumbai: Amid rise in cybercrimes, authorities to set up cyber cell in every police station