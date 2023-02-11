Thane: TMC's Diva ward AMC suspended for delaying action against illegal constructions

Thane Municipal Corporation | File pic

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Friday, February 10 suspended the assistant commissioner Farooq Shaikh of Diva ward for delaying action against the illegal constructions by land mafias in Diva area.

The TMC chief Bangar through this action has given a message to the assistant commissioners of all other ward committees that if action will not be initiated against illegal constructions then same action will be taken against them.

TMC under fire for illegal constructions

Earlier the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party MLA Jitendra Awhad criticised the TMC administration for the illegal constructions in TMC jurisdiction and demanded action on it. Soon after the demand the TMC chief Abhijit Bangar had given order to all the assistant commissioners to take action against illegal constructions and also given instructions to take action following all the state government procedures.

Lack of materials, manpower

Some assistant commissioners complained to the TMC chief that the action would not be possible due to non-availability of materials, manpower and police forces required for the action. Soon after the complaint Bangar provided all the assistant commissioners with required manpower, materials and police forces.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC chief said, " Even after providing all the assistance the assistant commissioner Farooq Shaikh of Diva ward was delaying to take action on illegal constructions and it was brough to my notice that Shaikh was only taking action just for a show and the reason the suspension action was taken against him."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)