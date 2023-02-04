Thane: TMC to organise lecture by senior researcher Baba Bhand on ocassion of death anniversary of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad

Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is known as the cultural capital of India and many culture are flourishing here in the city through Gadkari Rangayatan, Kashinath Ghanekar hall and various cultural katta in the city and the Thanekars are witnessing it expressed TMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Friday, February 3.

Lecture to be conducted on Feb 5

The TMC in order to spread the importance of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad on his death anniversary on 6th February has organised a lecture by biography researcher Baba Bhand on Sunday, 5th February at around 6 pm at Harbor hall, Tip-Top Plaza in Thane.

The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed the Thanekars to attend the lecture program by Baba Bhand in large numbers.

TMC Chief spoke about Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad

Bangar informed, "The lecture program by Baba Bhand has been organized to inform the common people about the life and work of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad. Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad was especially known for his work for the welfare of the Baroda State. He was known as a progressive attitude, an accomplished institutionalist and his political and social work done during his career from 1881 to 1939 will be really an inspiration for the people attending the program."

About Baba Bhand

Baba Bhand a senior researcher is a Marathi language writer, novelist and publisher. So far he has published more than 1700 books and ten of his own books have been published. Many versions of his Kandbari 'Dashkriya' have been released and he has also received many awards. Baba Bhand's literature has also been translated into Hindi, English, Kannada and Gujarati languages. He has written, edited and produced a total of 85 books such as one-act collections, four translations, nine edited books, fifteen juvenile novels, eighteen children's story collections and twenty-seven books for neo-literates and others.

