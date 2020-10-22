Thane: TMC takes action against 100 illegal cloth sellers in Kopri area

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) takes action against illegal cloth sellers occupying the roadside space, creating traffic snarls. The action was taken against more than 100 cloth sellers by civic officials.
"The long queue of the cloth sellers is noticed everyday at Kopri area of Thane city near railway station. Besides, the crowd of hawkers at the side of the service road is observed making obstacle for the traffic movement. The crowd of people gathered around the stalls of cloth sellers and other hawkers creates bottleneck for the motorists. Hence, following the TMC commissioner's direction the drive was taken against the illegal hawkers selling cloth," said a TMC official.
According to the official, daily between 3 pm to 5 pm, the cloth market is set up at the roadside, within few meters of the Thane railway station. This leads to long queue of sellers creating a rush at the Kopri area, without following any safety precautions and social distancing amid the pandemic. The cloth market was closely located to main market and station area, attracting maximum number of vehicles and pedestrians.
"Following a local's complaints, action against these sellers were carried by Kopri ward official, under the directions of assistant commissioner (of Kopri). Over 100 sellers were caught functioning their business illegally. The drive was carried against them, while the cloth materials of the sellers were seized by the officials," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC.