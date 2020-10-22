Thane: TMC takes action against 100 illegal cloth sellers in Kopri area

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) takes action against illegal cloth sellers occupying the roadside space, creating traffic snarls. The action was taken against more than 100 cloth sellers by civic officials.

"The long queue of the cloth sellers is noticed everyday at Kopri area of Thane city near railway station. Besides, the crowd of hawkers at the side of the service road is observed making obstacle for the traffic movement. The crowd of people gathered around the stalls of cloth sellers and other hawkers creates bottleneck for the motorists. Hence, following the TMC commissioner's direction the drive was taken against the illegal hawkers selling cloth," said a TMC official.