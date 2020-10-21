Thane: Long queue of women seen at Dombivli station after Railways permit them to travel

"While, three to four ticket counters were dedicated only for women passengers, to curb the crowd," added railway official from Dombivli.

However, compared to the Thane and Kalyan more number of women passengers were seen at the Dombivli railway station on Wednesday.

"The queue of the female commuters was noticed only between 11:00 am to 12 noon, at the counters. However, no crowd was noticed at the station as maximum counters were opened to issue the tickets only for women," said senior GRP (Government Railway Police) from Kalyan railway station.

While, few female commuters demanded to allot the permission for women even during the peak hours.