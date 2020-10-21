Thane: Long queue of women seen at Dombivli station after Railways permit them to travel

Thane: A long queue of women commuters were seen at the Dombivli station on Wednesday after the Railways permitted them to travel on specific timings. Even Kalyan and Thane station saw the maximum footfalls of women passengers at the ticket counter on Wednesday.
"Following the permission allowed for women to travel in locals trains, the long queue of women passengers were spotted at around 11:00 am, on the first day. However, to avoid rush, the railway police officials were deployed to take care of the crowd management," said one of the railway official from Dombivli.
"While, three to four ticket counters were dedicated only for women passengers, to curb the crowd," added railway official from Dombivli.
However, compared to the Thane and Kalyan more number of women passengers were seen at the Dombivli railway station on Wednesday.
"The queue of the female commuters was noticed only between 11:00 am to 12 noon, at the counters. However, no crowd was noticed at the station as maximum counters were opened to issue the tickets only for women," said senior GRP (Government Railway Police) from Kalyan railway station.
While, few female commuters demanded to allot the permission for women even during the peak hours.
"We are happy to get back with local train travelling, which is one of the convinient ways of transport for us. However, it would be more convinient for us, if the Railway would have allowed to travel even during peak hours," said Divya Acharya, 30, from Dombivli.
"With the permission to travel in the locals, amid pandemic, one can use the local services at least for one side of its daily journey from office to home. As till now all were totally dependent on the road transport facing traffic snarls," said Shabri Ghatwal, 28, a regular commuter and local from Badlapur.
