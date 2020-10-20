Coronavirus in Thane: TMC introduces helpline number for recovered patients

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has introduced a helpline number for recovered COVID-19 patients to get more information about 'Post COVID centre' recently introduced in Thane.

"The centre has been introduced in last week with an aim to guide the patients recovered from COVID-19. The patients will be directed with the necessary directions and health care which needs to be followed post-COVID treatment," informed TMC official.

"Hence, the helpline has been introduced on Tuesday for the COVID recovered patients who can communicate smoothly to the centre for health care directions," added TMC official.

The centre has been established on the first floor of Lodha Luxuria complex, at Majiwada, Thane. The centre consists Yoga experts, Physiotherapists, restrooms and counsellors.



HelpLine for Post COVID centre- 8657397952

Besides, a special bus service has also been introduced to ferry the patients. The bus services have been scheduled in every 30 minutes from 6 am to midnight from Thane station to the Post COVID centre.



Thane COVID update:

On Tuesday, total 213 news cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 2 deaths were reported. So far, 3010 are active patients in the city, while, total 40184 has been recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached upto 1112 in Thane. At present,the recovery rate of Thane is 90.7 percent.