Thane: TMC kick starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for auto-rickshaw drivers

Thane: A special vaccination drive was organised by Thane Municipal Corporation for auto-rickshaw drivers on Monday. On the very first day around 300 auto-rickshaw drivers took the vaccination jab.

The vaccination drive was started on Monday at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. The drive was started in the presence of Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, TMC and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC. Additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi, Medical official, Dr Khoosboo Tavari and heads of the auto-rickshaw union were also present.

Officials from the TMC said Thane being a city which connects to Ghodbunder road and other parts, the easy and fast mode to reach home from the railway station is auto-rickshaw. "The auto-rickshaw drivers are freely roaming around the city taking customers and dropping them off at their destination. Daily they come in touch with different customers from government officials to medical staff. In such a situation the spread of the virus through them can't be neglected and vaccination should be a priority. So vaccination was started for auto-rickshaw drivers above the age of 18", said an official from TMC.