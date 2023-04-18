Thane: TMC initiates collection centres in all ward offices for property tax payment

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started collection centres in all ward offices for receiving property tax. The taxpayers can visit the centres from Monday to Saturday between 10-5pm.

The total number of property taxpayers is 5,55,000. As of April 17, 25,352 people have paid tax amounting to ₹30 crore. The civic body has set a recovery target of ₹800 crore. The facility was made available last week.

The civic body has provided a link propertytax.thanecity.gov.in through which the payment can be made as well as through Googlepay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM applications.