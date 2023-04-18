 Thane: TMC initiates collection centres in all ward offices for property tax payment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: TMC initiates collection centres in all ward offices for property tax payment

Thane: TMC initiates collection centres in all ward offices for property tax payment

As of April 17, 25,352 people have paid tax amounting to ₹30 crore

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started collection centres in all ward offices for receiving property tax. The taxpayers can visit the centres from Monday to Saturday between 10-5pm.

The total number of property taxpayers is 5,55,000. As of April 17, 25,352 people have paid tax amounting to ₹30 crore. The civic body has set a recovery target of ₹800 crore. The facility was made available last week.

The civic body has provided a link propertytax.thanecity.gov.in through which the payment can be made as well as through Googlepay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM applications.

Read Also
Thane: TMC to impose fine on those responsible for dust pollution in the city; issues guidelines
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Chain-snatcher nabbed after screening over 150 CCTV cameras; ₹4 lakh booty recovered 

Mumbai: Chain-snatcher nabbed after screening over 150 CCTV cameras; ₹4 lakh booty recovered 

Thane: CM Shinde's biography release cancelled at last minute after death of 13 in Kharghar tragedy

Thane: CM Shinde's biography release cancelled at last minute after death of 13 in Kharghar tragedy

'6-year-old child can't be expected to know full name of perpetrator': Bombay HC upholds conviction...

'6-year-old child can't be expected to know full name of perpetrator': Bombay HC upholds conviction...

Mumbai: Centre to come up with 'model agreement' for buying homes on anvil

Mumbai: Centre to come up with 'model agreement' for buying homes on anvil

Kharghar tragedy: Demands grow for thorough investigation, booking organiser for culpable homicide

Kharghar tragedy: Demands grow for thorough investigation, booking organiser for culpable homicide