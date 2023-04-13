Thane: TMC to impose fine on those responsible for dust pollution in the city; issues guidelines

Thane: Dust pollution is increasing in Thane due to increasing construction and the number of vehicles. In order to restrict the violators, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in the coming days will impose a fine of ₹5000 to ₹25,000 on those who will be responsible for spreading dust pollution in the city.

Recently a review meeting was conducted at the TMC regarding the implementation of the Clean Air Action Plan. In this meeting, TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade gave instructions about compliance with the rules.

Herawade, during the meeting, clarified that without taking measures to control dust pollution while doing various works of infrastructure facilities, a fine of ₹5000 to ₹25000 will be imposed.

Experts from different departments attended the meeting

The developers of Thane city, drivers of the RMC plant, road works contractors, representatives of Metro Railway etc. attended the meeting. Manisha Pradhan, TMC's chief environment officer informed the attendees about the air pollution in Thane City.

Anagha Kadam, deputy commissioner, TMC said, " A vigilance team of the pollution control department will be formed to monitor the pollution control measures."

Here is TMC's regulations for building construction, RMC plants, road contractors, and metro work:

Regulations require construction barricading to be done all around the building.

Plastering of protective mesh is required while plastering the building.

Plastic garbage drums must be used to dispose of debris during construction.

Water sprinklers should be used to prevent dust pollution caused by sand, soil, and cement.

Rain guns should be used to reduce street dust in front of building construction.

Trucks should be covered with a tarpaulin while transporting construction and demolition materials.

Permission should be obtained from the solid waste management department for demolition waste while constructing the building.

