Thane: TMC in association with B.N. Bandodkar college organises workshop on 3rd 'International Clean Air Day'

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Vidya Prasarak Mandal B.N.Bandodkar Science (Autonomous) College jointly organised a workshop on the 3rd International Clean Air Day at Patanjali Auditorium of Bandodkar Science (Autonomous) College on Wednesday. The students of the Science and Environment Department of the college were also given hands-on training on air surveys by the environment department of the Thane civic body.

To improve air quality globally, the United Nations adopted a resolution in 2019 at its 74th General Assembly to observe September 7 as "International Clean Air Day". The purpose of celebrating the day is to focus on the level of air pollution and create awareness among citizens about the need for collective responsibility and collective action. Accordingly, every year this day is celebrated all over the world through various concepts. The theme of this year's International Clean Air Day was 'The Air We Share'.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC chief said, "Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) always give priority to environment-friendly activities. Accordingly, various activities are being regularly implemented in the city to improve the air quality in the city.

The TMC plans to celebrate the third International Clean Air Day in the city this year under the guidance of TMC additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade and deputy commissioner Angha Kadam.

During the workshop, B.N. Bandodkar College principal Moses Kolet shared very important information in very simple words about the origin of atmospheric pollution and the various measures taken by all countries to control the pollution that is increasing over time.

TMC scientific officer Raju Jadhav then presented various methods and resources available for air surveys. After that, the junior college students gave a presentation on the theme 'The Air We Share'.

TMC Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan made a presentation about the National Clean Air Action Plan being implemented in the city by Thane Municipal Corporation with the grant available from the Central Government.

The college students were given hands-on training about surveying in the mobile laboratory of Thane Municipal Corporation by Sanchita Kadalak, area officer of Thane Municipal Corporation.