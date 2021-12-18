Thane: TMC disaster management cell rescue an owl and a pigeon stuck in tree

A live stray owl and a pigeon stuck at two different trees in Thane were rescued by the disaster management cell and fire brigade team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

According to the Regional Disaster management cell of TMC, on Friday at 11 pm, a live stray owl was stuck on a coconut tree on the premises of Har Har Mahadev society, near Siddheshwar tower, Patil Wadi, Panchpakhadi, Thane West. The RDMC and fire brigade arrived on-site with one emergency tender & one QRV.

"Rescue operation was completed. The Owl bird had suffered minor injuries on the left-wing and was shifted to SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) hospital, Bramhand, Thane west," said Santosh Kadam, head of RDMC.

According to the RDMC, the second incident was reported behind Aadhar hospital, near Satyam society, Panchpakhadi, Thane West where a pigeon was stuck on the tree.

"The Fire brigade was on-site with one fire engine. The pigeon's rescue operation was completed. The pigeon was majorly injured on the left leg and has been shifted to SPCA hospital by RDMC," added Kadam.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:25 PM IST