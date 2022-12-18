Thane: TMC collects more than Rs 1 lakh in fines from shopkeepers & single-use plastic users

TMC- Thane | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is conducting a cleanliness campaign in Thane city on a large scale and during this campaign the Thane civic body officials collected a fine to the tune of rupees more than one lakh from litterers and single use plastic users.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC chief said, " At many places in Thane even after cleaning by the civic body cleaners it is observed that the shopkeepers, pan shop owners, hotel owners, after opening their shops in the morning the garbage is found in the front of their shops. The team formed for collection of fines took action and fined an amount of more than one lakh from the shopkeepers and the action will continue under the cleanliness campaign."

Bangar further added, " We have observed that the locality was unhygienic outside the pan shops and hotels around the city. And the city is also becoming unhygienic due to gutkha and this matter is serious. During the period from November 1, 2022 to December 15, 2022, action was taken against more than 350 shops and establishments in the nine ward committees of the TMC."

'More than 1 lakh recovered as fine' says civic body chief

"A total fine of more than 1 lakh has been recovered under it. Also the use of plastic is dangerous for the environment and despite the ban on plastic, many shopkeepers are still using single use plastic. The anti-plastic campaign is being intensified to prevent plastic pollution. It was found that some shopkeepers were not following the rules in all the Ward Committee areas, it was observed that the proportion was higher in Majiwada- Manpada ward committee area. In the action taken during the period 1 November 2022 to 15 December 2022 under the nine ward Committee of the TMC, stock of plastic has been found in 93 shops and a fine of Rs 96,520 has been collected from the concerned shopkeepers," said Bangar.

The Thane civic body chief Abhijit Bangar also appealed to the citizens and shopkeepers of Thane to avoid using single-use plastic because the plastic that is thrown away once is causing harm to the environment.