Thane: More than 700 students take oath to keep the city clean

Students and citizens take oath to keep Thane city clean. |

Thane: More than 700 students from Thane on Friday, December 16, at an event organised by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), took an oath to keep Thane city cleaner.

Sandeep Malvi, the Thane Smart City Ltd.'s chief executive officer and TMC additional commissioner, said, "Our city is clean and beautiful and our city is changing. The walls of the city have begun to speak and the pictures created on these walls are the symbols of the culture of the city, so the responsibility of keeping the city clean is the responsibility of the TMC as well as of all the citizens and students too."

Under the central government's smart city survey the city "Citizen Perception Survey" is underway. Various activities are being carried out in Thane city and citizens are participating in this survey. As a part of this, a program was organized on Friday at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, with the aim of creating awareness among students and youth. More than 700 students from various schools and colleges of Thane city participated in this program.

The city "Citizen Perception Survey" includes various aspects such as cleanliness of the city, transport facilities, pollution in the city, medical service facilities, educational facilities etc.

Sandeep Malvi also advised the students that keeping the city clean is everyone's responsibility and for this, "if you see people making the city untidy, don't forget to convince them of the importance of cleanliness and tell them not to spit or throw garbage on the streets". "Cleanliness starts with you, just like your house should be clean. Also awareness was created among the students to keep the city clean," Malvi said.

Various services like electric lighting and glass footpaths have been installed around the Masunda Lake and glass through Smart City in order to make the area looks different and clean, said Malvi.

In order to participate in the city "Citizen Perception Survey", youths were also appealed to express their opinion by visiting the website http://eol2022.org and entering the Thane city code 802787. On this occasion, cloth caps and eco-friendly paper bags were distributed to the students.