Thane: TMC chief orders ward officials to vacate and demolish 73 dilapidated buildings in the city

Sharma had instructed all the assistant municipal commissioner and executive engineers of the concerned wards to vacate and demolish the buildings before any tragedy is caused. The commissioner on Tuesday asked for the list and status of C1, C2A, C2B, and C3 category buildings in the city. The list shows around 154 buildings in the C2A category, which are dangerous and can be repaired after vacating residents. Around 2,416 under the C2B category and 1,879 under the C3 category.

Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer and Deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, "There are a total 73 buildings in C1 category which come under most dilapidated building category. All the concerned officials from the wards are ordered to vacate the buildings and demolish it on an immediate basis."

The Municipal commissioner had also instructed to complete the ongoing road repair work. Sharma had ordered to complete the nullah cleaning work before May 31.