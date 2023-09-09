Thane: TMC Chief Orders To Keep Ganesh Idols Arrival And Immersion Procession Routes In Good Condition

FPJ

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar directed that all the roads and sections of the city will remain free of garbage, debris, potholes and hawkers in the background of Ganeshotsav and that all Assistant Commissioners and Executive Engineers should conduct direct inspection as per Ward Committee and remain vigilant throughout the festival. He also mentioned that the entire city should be planned and taken in order to keep it clean and tidy in the background of the festival.

Bangar said, "Ganeshotsav is just ten days away. It is the responsibility of every Assistant Commissioner and Executive Engineer to keep the Ganesha idol arrival and immersion procession route in good condition. Road repair works should be completed before Ganeshotsav where required. In any case, care should also be taken to ensure that Ganesha devotees and citizens are not disturbed during the festival. For this, the Executive Engineers should visit the main roads to the internal roads in their area of work and complete the necessary works promptly and everyone should take precautions to ensure that the road is not damaged while erecting pavilions for public celebrations on the roads."

The Ganesh Mandals have also expressed their displeasure in the meeting with TMC chief recently that the citizens have to face a lot of inconvenience due to the presence of hawkers on the Ganesh arrival and immersion route. However, the TMC chief also mentioned that the responsibility of the district deputy commissioner will be that there will be no hawkers on the Ganesh arrival and immersion route under any circumstances.

"Also, from the point of view of security, CCTV cameras should be installed on the arrival and immersion route of Ganesha idol and the city engineer should control all these works" said Bangar.

Sanitation inspectors should be vigilant about cleanliness

Concerned people should take precautions to ensure that the city remains clean during the entire Ganeshotsav period. The Assistant Commissioner should visit the attendance shed and review the cleaning work. Action should be proposed against the contractor whose number is less than the number of employees assigned to the attendance shed. It should be noted that the road will be cleaned by mechanical method. During the festive period, mechanical cleaning should be done for a longer period of time and the roads to be cleaned mechanically.

The systems must be alert to ensure that domestic waste is not seen lying in public places on Ganesh Agaman Marg and Visarjan Marg under any circumstances. For this, through the sanitation inspector, the places where waste is dumped on major roads should be found and necessary arrangements should be made to strengthen household waste collection to prevent waste from falling there and penal action should also be taken against citizens who throw waste in public places.

Number of artificial ponds for immersion should be increased

Although artificial ponds are provided in every division for immersion of idols in the municipal jurisdiction, the number of artificial ponds is very less. Further artificial ponds should be constructed without digging a pit, so as not to damage the site and avoid potential accidents. Instead of immersing Ganesha in a natural source, it is preferred to immerse a homemade Ganesha idol in an artificial lake. If the number of artificial lakes is increased in a phased manner across the city, citizens will not have to go far for Ganesh immersion. Also, a large amount of contribution is required for an environment-friendly Ganesh festival. The concerned department has already been instructed to take action to increase the network of artificial ponds also for the purpose of avoiding the crowd for idol immersion. As the first immersion of Ganesha idol is done after one and a half days, the commissioner should ensure that all the artificial ponds are operational on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi itself.Also, after the construction of the artificial ponds, security guards should be deployed to prevent any accident from falling into the water as there is a full-time reservoir of water in the artificial pond for safety reasons.

Tree branches should be pruned

The branches of the trees should be pruned from the places where the Ganesha idol is going to be transported. Municipal Electricity Department and MSEB Department should conduct a joint inspection and take measures regarding the said overhead wires.

