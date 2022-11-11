Thane: TMC chief appeals citizens to participate in smart city plan survey

Thane: TMC additional commissioner reviewed various projects of Smart City | File pic

Thane: The central government is working to create a guide system under the Smart City scheme on ways to increase the participation of citizens in the city planning policy.

The citizen perception survey started from November 9, 2022 under the program 'Urban Outcome Framework 2022' in all 100 smart cities of the country. Thane Smart City chief executive officer and TMC additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi held a meeting of all assistant commissioners on Thursday, November 10 and instructed them to create public awareness through advertisement, street theatre etc. at all ward committee levels so that citizens can participate in them actively.

Citizen participation and voting

Malvi said, "Citizens should be directly involved in the 'Urban Outcome Framework 2022' program. We have to create public awareness so that the information of this activity reaches everyone. Banners should be put up in public places, street plays could be performed at various places to create better outreach. Local public representatives and social organisations should participate so that the activity reaches as many citizens as possible."

Malvi further added, "The assistant commissioners were given instructions to organise programs at public places like malls, railway station premises, ST bus stops etc."

'Urban Outcome Framework 2022' program is being implemented in all the 100 smart cities of the country included under the 'Smart City Mission' as per the instructions of the Ministry of Agriculture and Urban Affairs of the Union Government. Through this program, a total of 372 types of information related to various offices of the city's Municipal Corporation, State Government and Central Government are to be uploaded on the Central Government's Portal.

The TMC under the guidance of commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Thane Smart City Ltd. chief executive officer and additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi has completed 100% of the work within the time limit specified by the government.

In the next phase of this program, the central government can also include the citizens and they can give their feedback online. The Central Government has ordered the Smart City Office to publicise this program by conducting various activities at various places in the city.

Thane Smart City Limited has appealed citizens to use the code 802787 for Thane city so that they can register their votes on the website. https://eol2022.org/

Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner said, "Citizens are required to vote for their city by participating in this survey. This will help better the ranking of Thane city in the entire country. Voting does not take much time and Thanekars should vote in large numbers."

