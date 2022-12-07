Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar warns action against officers for substandard work in city

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar warned action against the officers for substandard work in the city | Photo: File Image

Thane: After inspecting the ongoing work in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction on Monday, the TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Tuesday held review meeting where he instructed the officials to complete the ongoing projects in the city on war footing note.

Bangar has warned them of strict actions if the work is of substandard quality. The Thane civic body chief said that it is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to ensure that the work done by the contractors is of the best quality.

Wagle Estate area work inspected

During the review meeting, the officials of the transport department, deputy commissioners and executive engineers at the ward committee level were present.

Bangar inspected the ongoing works in the Wagle Estate area and during the inspection he found that Road no. 16 was an important junction which connected many places.

The Thane civic chief said to officials that, "There are U-turns at various places on this road, after discussing with the traffic department and by erecting barricades, the traffic congestion should be reviewed. Unnecessary U-turns need to be stopped. There should be a complete closure of the road leading to the ongoing work at Railadevi Lake and strict action will be taken against the officials concerned if any work is found to be done in a shoddy manner. Road levelling needs to be done properly."

Bangar also pointed out that the civic body engineers need to be present at the sites and not expected to sit in the office and order around.

On the matter of scrap cars lying on roadside, Bangar asked officials to take action from time to time and make sure that these cars are removed and the roads are clutter free.

The TMC chief also pointed out at the lack of zebra crossings, side stripes, or median markings on the city roads and ordered to paint these in thermoplastic paint. Speaking in the encroachment by hawkers Bangar ordered action on the matter. "All the corners should be freed from hawkers and beautified, so that along with traffic flow, the beautification of the city is maintained. Action should be taken for beautification works in all ward committees. The executive engineers should form teams at their level. The work should be done quickly in the entire city. TMC has recently started a campaign regarding beautification and we have fixed a specific period for this."