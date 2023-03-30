Thane: Teenage boy sodomised by 40-year-old in Kalyan |

Thane: A 17-year-old boy from the Newali Naka area of Kalyan (East) was sodomised by a 40-year-old man from Pisvali village on Shil road at a lodge on Thursday early morning. The Kolsewadi police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector of Kolsewadi traffic police station brought the incident to light. Kshirsagar informed, "A labourer woman lives with her 17-year-old son in the Newali area in Kalyan. The boy has just passed his 10th exam and he had gone to stay with his uncle in Mumbai on Sunday to have fun. After roaming around the Marine Drive area all day on Wednesday, the victim took the train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and alighted at Kalyan railway station at around 1 am on Thursday."

Accused threatened to kill victim if he spoke of the incident to anyone

The police officer further added, "As the victim was not having money to travel from Kalyan railway station to Newali Naka he requested one rickshaw driver to drop him off and said that he will give him money after reaching home. The auto driver agreed and dropped him near his home at Newali Naka. He learned that his mother had gone to her sister's home at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The boy needed to pay the auto driver so he asked his neighbor for money but the neighbor refused. The boy then called his mother from the auto driver's mobile but there was no response. The auto driver waited for the money. The accused was noticing all the incidents sitting on his bike near the victim's home and paid the fare to the auto driver to help the victim."

"The accused offered the victim a ride on his bike and took him to various places in Kalyan. He then took the boy to Sai Lodge at Anmol Garden in Nandivali and sodomised him. After the act, the accused threatened the victim not to inform anyone or he will kill him. As soon as the victim's mother came to know about this incident she registered a case at Kolsewadi police station" informed Kshirsagar.

Case registered under POSCO act

M.R.Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station, Kalyan said, " We based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother registered the case. We checked the CCTV footage of the Sai Lodge area and arrested the accused identified as Ritesh Dushane (40). We bought him to the police station and the victim identified him. We have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused."