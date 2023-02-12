Palghar: Tribal man impregnates minor, booked under POSCO 

Palghar: Saphale Police Station has registered a Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) case against a youth belonging to the scheduled tribe after a 16-year teenager delivered baby on February 11.

Residents of Karwale in Saphale, the couple, belonging to the scheduled tribe were in a close relationship. The impregnated teenager delivered a boy in a private hospital in Palghar. The doctor of this private hospital intimated to the Saphale police station about the underage mother.

Consequently, a case under POSCO along with other sections of IPC was registered against the accused. The Saphale police are on the search for the 19-year-old accused.

