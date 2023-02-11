Palghar: NIA arrests 2 from Boisar in connection with ISIS

Palghar: NIA arrests two from Boisar | Photo: Representative Image

Palghar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people from Boisar in Palghar Taluka in connection with ISIS.

One of them has come from Saudi Arabia and another is an MBBS student who was residing in Boisar. Both have been taken for investigation and arrested on February 11.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)