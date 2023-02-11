e-Paper Get App
Palghar: NIA arrests 2 from Boisar in connection with ISIS

An investigation in the matter is on

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: NIA arrests two from Boisar | Photo: Representative Image
Palghar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people from Boisar in Palghar Taluka in connection with ISIS.

One of them has come from Saudi Arabia and another is an MBBS student who was residing in Boisar. Both have been taken for investigation and arrested on February 11.

