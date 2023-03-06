UP: Instagram friend rapes minor in Hookah lounge after spiking her cold-drink with sedatives; arrested

Accused Vinay Thakur arrested | Police Commissionerate Kanpur

A man was arrested in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping a minor girl in a hookah lounge after spiking her cold drink with sedatives. The accused had befriended the 16-year-old girl, a doctor couple's daughter, through the social media site Instagram.

The man, Vinay Thakur, who is also from Kanpur, and seven other people, are the accused in a case filed by the father of the girl. According to the father's complaint, on March 4, Vinay Thakur invited the girl to the MG Café in Karrahi where they shared a hookah. According to the report, Vinay raped the girl in the cafe after slipping some sedative into her drink. The complaint further stated that he led the victim to a lonely area where seven of his pals joined him and they attempted to gang-rape the female.

Accused bit victim all over her body after she resisted rape

The accused bit the victim all over her body as she resisted the attack. After the daughter was able to return home and describe her ordeal, the father went to the police station to lodge a complaint. The cops are currently probing the matter.

As per local media reports, when she resisted, the accused allegedly battered and scratched her, causing marks on her cheek and forehead. According to reports, the young woman also told her father that the suspected Instagram buddy had recorded an explicit video of her and had been blackmailing her for the past few days. She claimed the accused threatened to make the video viral.

Accused has been harassing girl for a while

Additionally, according to local media, the girl's parents told the police that Vinay Thakur had earlier used a blade to carve his name on her chest, in an attempt to prevent her from marrying anyone else. They said that he had threatened her with a lighter and burned her hair.

The girl was reportedly preparing for engineering entrance exams in Kota, Rajasthan, and Vinay had even followed her there, according to the girl's parents, before beating her up in a hotel room. Furthermore, they stated that he allegedly transferred the money they gave her for support to his personal bank account in the past.