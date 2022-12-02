Thane: Teen stabbed over dancing tiff

Representative

Thane: An altercation over dancing at a birthday celebration ended in a teenager being stabbed by a 20-year-old at Ulhasnagar’s Subhash Tekdi area late Tuesday night. His condition is reported to be serious.

The victim, Sagar Gaikwad, was dancing with his friends in a party organised for the grandson of Ulhasnagar resident Raju Bankar at Subhash Tekdi area of Camp number 4.

The attacker Kunal Wahul, who was also dancing, started pushing Sagar to which the latter objected and asked the former to either dance properly or leave the venue. This enraged the 20-year-old who left only to return later and stab Sagar with a sharp knife, Senior Police Inspector, Vitthalwadi police station Sanjay Gaikwad said.

A grievously injured Sagar was first taken to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar. He was shifted from there to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and later to KEM hospital in Mumbai, Gaikwad said and added that the condition of the victim is stable and he is undergoing treatment.

The suspect Kunal Wahul has been arrested and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him, police said.