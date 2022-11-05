CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tanker driver arrested in Thane for releasing 26,370 kilos of toxic chemicals into Waldhuni river

License plate number of the offending tanker truck | FPJ

Thane: The Mahatma Phule chowk police station on Saturday (November 5) arrested the driver of a tanker who was releasing 26,730kg of hazardous chemicals into the Waldhuni river, through a pipe at Waldhuni Kalyan near the Waldhuni River Bridge in Shantinagar, at around 1.40am. The tanker has been seized by the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station.

Social activists and friends of Waldhuni river Piyush Waghela, Naresh Salve, and Satyajit Burman found a tanker driver releasing dangerous and poisonous chemicals in Waldhuni river. When Piyush Waghela questioned the tanker driver about his activities, he took out the pipe from the tanker and released it into the river.

Soon, the activists provided the Information to Mahatma Phule police station late at night. Police immediately reached the spot and informed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officer at 3.30am.

MPCB officer Babasaheb Kukde reached the spot, and after investigation, found that the 26,370kg of Hydrochlorite solution of white milky colour chemical -- which is harmful to the environment, humans and aquatic life -- was discharged into the Waldhuni river through a pipe from tanker number MH-05-AM-3059.

On questioning the tanker driver Nazar Mohammad Sammi Mulla Ansari, it was found that the said tanker was brought from Dodhia Chemtax Private Limited from Bhiwandi road.

Deepak Sarode, assistant inspector, Mahatma Phule Chowk police station, Kalyan who is investigating the case said, "Babasaheb Kurde a MPCB officer lodged a complaint at Mahatma Phule Chowk police station and a case has been registered against the tanker driver and Dodhia Chemtax Private Limited Company under Section 15 of the Environment Act 1986 including Sections 268, 269, 270, 284, 34 of the India Penal Code (IPC). The said tanker has been seized with us at Mahatma Phule and the tanker driver has been arrested. We are further investigating the case."