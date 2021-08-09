Thane: ST driver runs over 21-year-old man, booked

The Thane police have booked a state transport bus driver for rash driving and negligence after a 21-year-old Zomato delivery man was killed in a road mishap. The police said the accused driver is yet to be traced as he fled after the incident.

The police said the incident occurred at 1.50 pm near Dosti MMRDA building in Manpada, Thane. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Krishna Bhabal, a resident of Kalwa. He was riding his Activa scooter from Thane towards Ghodbunder Road to deliver a parcel. “He was hit by an unknown ST bus from behind. He fell and came under the rear tyres. He suffered head injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said a police officer from Chitalsar police station.

The police said the complainant, identified as Mahesh Chimte, 29, a resident of Ambivali in Kalyan is an eyewitness to the incident. The Chiltalsar police have registered a case under sections 304 (A) and 279 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“We are investigating the matter further and gathering CCTV footage to get details of the accused and the bus he was driving,” said Pravin Surwade, assistant police inspector, Chitalsar police station.