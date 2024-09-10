Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured

ST bus accident in Thane |

Mumbai: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus dashed a Metro pillar in Thane's Ghodbunder road. 11 passengers are injured in the accident in the accident and are stable.

The accident took place near Ovala Signal on Ghobunder road on Monday night. The exact time and the reason why the driver lost control on the wheels is not yet known. Images from the spot depict that the red bus ST bus dashed the pillar damaging the bus's front side. Sources say that 11 people were injured in the accident and are taken to Vedant, Ramanand and Titan hospital and all are stable.

Accident on Ghobunder Road. Bus dashes Metro pillar. |

Officers from the traffic management department of MSRTC reached the on Tuesday morning to remove the bus. The traffic on Ghodbunder road is not affected.

Recent Accident on Ghobunder Road

Thane's Ghonbunder Road has been witnessing several accidents lately. A truck mishap on the road early on Wednesday caused massive traffic disruption lasting for nearly 11 hours. The incident left thousands of commuters, including students, travelling to and from Thane and Mumbai, stranded on the highway.

Commuters were also badly hit a massive traffic jam on Ghobunder Road for the second day on Thursday as heavy vehicles entered the city for the much-delayed launch of Metro 4, clogging up traffic for hours.