 Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured

Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured

Ghodunder Road was hit by another accident as ST bus dashed a Metro pillar. The 11 people were taken to Vedant, Ramanand and Titan hospital. All are stable.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
ST bus accident in Thane |

Mumbai: A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus dashed a Metro pillar in Thane's Ghodbunder road. 11 passengers are injured in the accident in the accident and are stable.

The accident took place near Ovala Signal on Ghobunder road on Monday night. The exact time and the reason why the driver lost control on the wheels is not yet known. Images from the spot depict that the red bus ST bus dashed the pillar damaging the bus's front side. Sources say that 11 people were injured in the accident and are taken to Vedant, Ramanand and Titan hospital and all are stable.

Accident on Ghobunder Road. Bus dashes Metro pillar.

Accident on Ghobunder Road. Bus dashes Metro pillar. |

Officers from the traffic management department of MSRTC reached the on Tuesday morning to remove the bus. The traffic on Ghodbunder road is not affected.

Read Also
Mumbai-Thane Roads: MMRDA Appoints Contractors For Major Road Infrastructure Projects To Enhance...
article-image

Recent Accident on Ghobunder Road

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow

Thane's Ghonbunder Road has been witnessing several accidents lately. A truck mishap on the road early on Wednesday caused massive traffic disruption lasting for nearly 11 hours. The incident left thousands of commuters, including students, travelling to and from Thane and Mumbai, stranded on the highway.

Commuters were also badly hit a massive traffic jam on Ghobunder Road for the second day on Thursday as heavy vehicles entered the city for the much-delayed launch of Metro 4, clogging up traffic for hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Residence Can Be Raided & I Can Be Arrested Anytime,' Says Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil...

'My Residence Can Be Raided & I Can Be Arrested Anytime,' Says Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil...

Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured

Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured

Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City

Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City

SC To Hear Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Faction's Plea Against Assembly Speaker's Ruling...

SC To Hear Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Faction's Plea Against Assembly Speaker's Ruling...

Mumbai Police EOW Books 25 Entities For Allegedly Defrauding 214 Investors of ₹35.21 Crore

Mumbai Police EOW Books 25 Entities For Allegedly Defrauding 214 Investors of ₹35.21 Crore