Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station |

Thane: Social worker Amol Kendre ended his hunger strike on Thursday evening after Central Railway (CR) assured him that Diva station would receive halts for 15 additional fast local trains in the next timetable. Next time table will be likely to be implemented in July 2025.

Kendre had begun his hunger strike on August 16, demanding better train services, including the introduction of Diva-originating suburban trains to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

"On Thursday evening, Assistant Operations Manager of Central Railway, KD More, met with Kendre for a second time, urging him to end his hunger strike. More assured Kendre that provisions for halting 15 more fast trains at Diva station would be included in the upcoming timetable, expected to be implemented next year. Following this assurance, Kendre ended his protest at around 7:15 PM on Thursday" said an official.

Diva station currently handles 426 slow local trains and 53 fast services daily, catering to approximately 1.26 lakh passengers and generating about Rs 6.62 lakh in daily ticket sales. Despite the station's critical role in Central Railway's suburban network, no local trains originate from Diva for CSMT yet due to the absence of reversing facilities.

According to a Central Railway official, it will take at least two to three years to develop the necessary reversing facilities for CSMT-bound local trains originate from Diva station. "The development process involves significant infrastructural upgrades, which require careful planning without disrupting the train operations" said officials.

"Kendre’s protest gained momentum as he demanded better services for Diva commuters. Despite an earlier meeting on Wednesday, where Kendre refused to end his strike, the renewed assurances from CR officials were enough to convince him to conclude his protest" said a supporter of Amol Kendre.

"A meeting with the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railways' Mumbai division is scheduled for Friday to further address the issues raised by Kendre and other Diva commuters. The meeting will focus on improving services at Diva station, including the possibility of starting Diva-originating trains for CSMT" further added Amol Kendre 's supporter.

According to one of the Kendre’s relatives, he had been consuming only water during his hunger strike and was experiencing significant weakness. His supporters expressed hope that the upcoming discussions would lead to concrete improvements in train services at Diva station.