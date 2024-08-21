Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services |

Thane: Social worker Amol Kendre, a resident of Diva, has entered the six day of his hunger strike, which he began on August 16. Kendre's protest is in demand for the initiation of local train services, originating from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

On Wednesday, an official from Central Railway met with Kendre to discuss his demands. However, Kendre refused to end his hunger strike, stating that he would not break his fast until he receives a proper assurance regarding the commencement of the train service.

"An official of Central Railway operation department appealed to Kendre to stop his protest on Wednesday, explaining that it would take at least three years to develop the necessary infrastructure to start CSMT local services originating from Diva, but Kendre remains firm in his stance, pointing out that for the past three years, the railway officials have consistently claimed that it would take three more years to implement the service." said Amol Kendre,'s wife .

Amol Kendre is reportedly experiencing weakness. According to his relatives, Kendre is feeling increasingly weak as he has been consuming only water since beginning his protest on August 16.

"Despite his deteriorating health, Kendre remains resolute in his demand, refusing to break his fast until a concrete assurance is given by railway authorities. His condition has raised concerns among family members and supporters" said another passenger activist.

"The protest has garnered significant attention from local residents and commuters also, who have long been demanding Diva and CSMT local originate from Diva. As Kendre continues his "amran anshan" (indefinite hunger strike), the pressure on the railway authorities to address the issue grows" he said.