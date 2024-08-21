 Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDirect Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services

Social worker Amol Kendre, a resident of Diva, has entered the six day of his hunger strike, which he began on August 16. Kendre's protest is in demand for the initiation of local train services, originating from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services |

Thane: Social worker Amol Kendre, a resident of Diva, has entered the six day of his hunger strike, which he began on August 16. Kendre's protest is in demand for the initiation of local train services, originating from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

On Wednesday, an official from Central Railway met with Kendre to discuss his demands. However, Kendre refused to end his hunger strike, stating that he would not break his fast until he receives a proper assurance regarding the commencement of the train service.

"An official of Central Railway operation department appealed to Kendre to stop his protest on Wednesday, explaining that it would take at least three years to develop the necessary infrastructure to start CSMT local services originating from Diva, but Kendre remains firm in his stance, pointing out that for the past three years, the railway officials have consistently claimed that it would take three more years to implement the service." said Amol Kendre,'s wife .

Amol Kendre is reportedly experiencing weakness. According to his relatives, Kendre is feeling increasingly weak as he has been consuming only water since beginning his protest on August 16.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following Badlapur Abuse Incident
Navi Mumbai: Zilla Congress Requests NMMC To Conduct Thorough Security Survey Of Schools Following Badlapur Abuse Incident
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual Assault Incident; VIDEO
Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual Assault Incident; VIDEO

"Despite his deteriorating health, Kendre remains resolute in his demand, refusing to break his fast until a concrete assurance is given by railway authorities. His condition has raised concerns among family members and supporters" said another passenger activist.

Read Also
Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train...
article-image

"The protest has garnered significant attention from local residents and commuters also, who have long been demanding Diva and CSMT local originate from Diva. As Kendre continues his "amran anshan" (indefinite hunger strike), the pressure on the railway authorities to address the issue grows" he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹133 Crore Repair Initiative To Address Water Issues In Areas From Bandra To...

Mumbai: BMC Launches ₹133 Crore Repair Initiative To Address Water Issues In Areas From Bandra To...

Dabholkar Murder Case: Family Challenges Acquittal Of Accused

Dabholkar Murder Case: Family Challenges Acquittal Of Accused

Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under...

Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under...

Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual...

Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual...

Mumbai: Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In...

Mumbai: Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In...