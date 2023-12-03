 Thane: Social Activist Demands Action Against Prostitutes Standing Outside Platform Number 10
Social activist Shashi Agrawal has complained to the railway police and regular cops about the prostitution menace at the Thane station.

Prashant NarvekarUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Thane: A social activist from Thane has written a letter to the railway station police and also the Kopri cops about the inconvenience faced by women due to a number of prostitutes standing outside the platform number 10.

Shashi Agrawal, Founder of Madat Samajik Sanstha NGO said, "I have received video clippings from one woman about few prostitutes standing outside Thane railway station platform number 10 and through their gesture approaching customers. She also complained that few customers thought that even she is prostitute."

Agrawal further added, "Earlier too I have complained about the same to Kopri police station but they did not took any action saying that it does not come into their jurisdiction.

"Also, I complained to railway police station and they said it's not in their jurisdiction. Both police station are playing the blame game."

Prashant Narvekar

